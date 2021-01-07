Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 8, 2021

Good work

I wish to commend Singing River Health System for the way they planned and executed the dispersing of the Covid Vaccine to those of us over 75. They had a very short time to put that together but it seemed flawless to me. One hour and 15 minutes after I fell in line, I was out of there. “Good work” to all those that participated.

Embarrassing

I was horrified and embarrassed to see Cindy Hyde-Smith was one of only six senators who persisted in following the misguided effort to disenfranchise millions of votes. I hope voters remember this when she comes up for reelection. She put Trump’s party (not the Republican party) before her country.

Here we go again...

The liberals in Congress wasted almost four years of time and millions of our tax money chasing shadows with the Russian collusion hoax and political impeachment and now want to invoke the 25th Amendment. Seriously? If the likes of Pelosi, Schumer and AOC follow him out the door then by all means please continue!

Reality check

It was coup. It was an insurrection. It was an assault on our democracy. Palazzo was a part of it. He called them protesters and only half-heartedly condemned what they did. He needs to resign.

Trump lost

We have one U.S. senator who did the right thing at the capital Wednesday. Thank you, Sen. Roger Wicker, for voting against the foolish objection to the November election. It’s time for politicians to step up and tell the truth: Trump lost.

Riots

So Biden is “shocked and saddened” over the riot at the Capitol. Where was his shock and sadness over the riots, arson, beatings and more that took place this summer and fall by members of his own party? Oh, wait! He was hiding in his basement!

Resignations

What can we conclude from the resignation of the eight or so senior administration officials who just announced that they are resigning in protest? I think those people don’t get much credit for leaving the pigsty after the barn door has been opened.

