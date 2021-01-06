Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 7, 2021

Clean the medians

The median on I-10 east from Gulfport to Biloxi is embarrassing. It would take one MDOT employee with a rake to clean those limbs and debris.

Worthless

Mandates are worthless without enforcement. Reeves prefers “to stop running people’s daily lives through government orders” meaning people/businesses still have a free pass to ignore Reeves’ orders.

Voting motivation

To “Lawyers win,” I haven’t voted since Katrina but voted to remove Trump from office. Need to remove all Republicans that refuse to accept will of people. Corruption did beat Trump — his own.

Smell the coffee

For the “tit for tat” writer: inferring the treatment Trump and Obama were comparable almost made me spray my mouth full of morning coffee. Even their wives were treated differently. While Michele Obama appeared on hundreds of magazine covers, try to find just one that featured the beautiful and elegant Melania Trump.

No masks in courthouse

Yesterday I went to the courthouse in Pascagoula to pay for my car tag. I was appalled to see people working there not wearing masks, except for one. This county is under a mask mandate. The website for the Jackson County courthouse says masks must be worn at all times. What’s the deal? I left.

Who’s to blame?

Who is responsible for the bottleneck in the administration of the COVID vaccine?

Income tax

I don’t buy the governor’s argument that reducing the income tax will make the state more competitive. We are not going to compete with Florida and Texas until we have better-educated young people. Nancy Loome, director of The Parents Campaign, has the formula. “Let’s stick with a teacher pay raise, more pre-K and fully funded public schools — things that truly will make our state more livable.”

Mardi Gras

Could not believe the headline to move Mardi Gras events to summer. Mardi Gras is a season that ends on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. Do they plan to move Easter too?

