Sound Off Sound off for Jan. 6, 2021

Extra hours?

Why is the State Department of Health on a routine business schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations? The current schedule is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Does Mississippi have to be the last in everything, including vaccinations?

It’s common sense

Hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens are dead from the coronavirus pandemic. Our son has it, and his family is exposed. Please, good people, wash your hands, wear masks, stay at least six feet from others when in public and get the vaccination when you can. Do this for the sake of life, maybe your own.

Get the vaccine

To the local physician who shared important information about the COVID vaccine in Sound Off, you are absolutely correct and your message should be posted everywhere. People need to stop and think about how those diseases like polio, measles, etc., were eradicated. It was because of vaccines. Please people start promoting the COVID vaccine to everyone you talk to and encourage all your family members to receive it.

Infusions

Are local hospitals set up for antibody treatment for those of us not fortunate enough to get the vaccine? I feel like an insignificant 80+ stranded in the middle of a lake of misery and unable to reach a life raft.

Editor’s note: Yes, both Memorial and Singing River Health System offer the infusions for mild cases to reduce the risk of progression of disease and to reduce hospitalizations.

Disaster assist

Good to hear Mississippi finally got a federal disaster declaration for Zeta. The timeline, however, seems somewhat extenuated: storm hits Oct. 28, MEMA completes damage assessments with FEMA by the end of November — it takes the President Trump another month to approve assistance based on FEMA recommendation. Way too slow!

Whatever

Workforce participation, what fancy words for Mississippi. Translation is jobs. Y’all just getting too fancy for us now. I’ve got another fancy term that our legislator should learn and use and that is invest in education.

