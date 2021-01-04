Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 5, 2020

NCAA vs NFL

Wow, after I turned on my TV to watch the Alabama-Notre Dame game I saw all the fans without masks on! And after Sunday watching the NFL, why is the NCAA is not enforcing CDC guidelines but the NFL is? And why are people not wearing masks at all? This is why they have so many cases.

Stop the tit for tat

So “Chaos in return” complained about the way that Democrats treated Trump during his four years. What about the way Republicans treated Obama during his eight years? It is time to stop this terribly unproductive tit for tat. It is not good for our country.

Hard to believe

It’s hard to believe that our representative in the House cannot certify the election for president. The Republicans that refused to certify the votes, after the president tried to shake down the officials in Georgia, should be tried for treason along with the president.

Constitution

Congressman Palazzo, did you swear to uphold the Constitution? How can you stand by a president with no real proof? Shame on you.

Lawyers always win

What’s the major difference between Donald Trump and the swamp creatures of D.C.? Trump is not a lawyer. Corruption will beat Trump.

Diamondhead

I guess the “royalty” at Diamondhead are immune to coronavirus. Recent pictures in the Diamondhead News of the Krewe of Diamondhead showed no one had a mask on. No social distancing either. Looks like they are above the rest of us.

Same process

As a registered Independent, I find it interesting as well as perplexing that the Republicans are not challenging the states Trump won that have similar processes as the ones Biden won — the big ones being Ohio and Texas.

To ‘think about it’

Absentee voting allows a voter who can’t get to the polling place to vote. There are rules to control it, and nobody is trying to restrict it. Both parties have said that sending out tens of thousands of ballots to people who have not requested them is an invitation to mistakes and fraud.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com