Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 4, 2021

Think about it

Why do we need laws to restrict absentee and mail-in voting? Voting is our patriotic duty. It should be made easier. Long lines on a Tuesday is obviously not working. The only reason I can see is that someone doesn’t want more people to vote. I wonder why?

Election fraud

To no proof of election fraud, if you have a dead body with a gunshot hole in victims head, and you can't find the murder weapon does that mean no murder took place.

All we ask

Nobody is asking for you to unite in support of Biden. We just ask that you not act violently or plan a coup.

Chaos in return

Maybe the Republicans can give Biden four years of complete chaos the way the Democrats treated Trump for his entire four-year term. It is amazing how the Democrats want both parties to work together now.

Masks required?

Just read on a national news report that Walmart is still requiring that masks be worn by employees and customers in all of their stores. Why is this not being enforced in the Coast stores?

Law and order

Someone wrote that Democrats say that prisons are a bad thing and that all the prisoners should be freed. This seems silly, doesn't it? If someone told me this about any party, I would have to doubt it. Democrats want prisons that are not hell holes because research clearly shows that prisoners treated with respect are more likely to be reformed. Democrats like law and order just like Republicans. We believe in tough love, not hate.

Looking good for China

In January 2020, things looked bleak for China, but they controlled the virus while it spread worldwide. They crushed Hong Kong’s freedom movement and sent the leaders to re-education camps. Their nemesis, the United States has been weakened by many governors and mayors who have willingly destroyed small businesses. The resident who fought to eliminate their trade imbalance is gone, replaced by a person they are happily familiar with.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com