Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 3. 2021

Good decision

I’m happy Coast cities are canceling Mardi Gras parades. Public safety should always take priority. I hope JCSD uses the scheduled holiday time off for students to make up missed weather days instead of at end of school year.

I believe

I believe that the suspicious shenanigans and/or possible election fraud began when unsolicited, unrestricted and mostly unregulated mail-in voting became the rule rather than the exception during this presidential election. And I believe that eventually the truth will come out!

Where is the evidence?

For you who still believe the national election was rigged, what evidence have you seen? I am sure that Trump’s team of lawyers would love to see it as they were never able to find any to present at court.

Smell the coffee

There is plenty of proof of fraud from hundreds of testimonies sworn under the penalty of prison if proven false. You just won’t hear that on your incredibly biased news channels or social media that will not report such news like this or the Hunter and Joe Biden corruption scandal. Wake up and smell the coffee.

Relevance

What are the news talking heads going to say when the words “pandemic” and “coronavirus” are no longer relevant? Right now every other sentence has one or the other in it.

My vote

I voted for the man who gave up his wealth for my country, not the man who gave up my country for his wealth.

Tax education

Do Mississippians understand how taxes work? You pay money to the government, and the government uses that money to fund schools, roads and other projects. If the government keeps lowering and abolishing taxes, that means the quality of roads and schools will suffer because there is not enough money to fully fund them. Could this “lower my taxes at any cost” attitude be why Mississippi ranks so low against most states in comparison?

