Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 2, 2021

Celebrity quote

I read with a healthy dose pleasure the Sound Off highlighting the arrogance and/or ignorance of the Biloxi Yacht Club members failing to follow COVID-19 mandates. I couldn’t help to mentally recall/hear Groucho Marx opining that he would never accept membership in a club that would have him as a member. RIP Groucho.

Fresh bread

I appreciate the post about bakery bread, as it is wonderful. In addition to this option, bread can be made at easily at home with very few ingredients. Great bread is an art, but any homemade bread is good, and good bread is better than any store-bought bread! Give it a try; it is fun and simple! The internet provides terrific instructions. My secret ingredients are pepper and rosemary.

I’ll remember

I will mark the date of Nov. 3, 2020, as the date sane U.S. citizens voted to stop the takeover of this country by a dictator. For four years, steps were taken and plans put in place to take our democracy from us. Thank you for voting!

Missing the point

Criticism of Palazzo seems to be bi-partisan. We just want him to be accessible and accountable to the issues that affect Mississippians. We don’t care what party he belongs to.

Self determination

Capitalism brought us a safe and effective vaccine in record time, with Trump's private/public initiative. Yes there is a difference between communism and socialism, even though communism exists only with socialism. Countries like Venezuela that went from very prosperous to a third-world country in a number of years of socialism, blurs those differences. Any form of socialism gives more power to a centralized government, reducing individual self determination.

Poachers

The reason poachers don’t bury the remains is that they don’t have time. I probably poached 50 deer to feed a hungry family when I was in college out West in the 1950s. Never buried the guts. Afraid someone would hear the shot or see the flashlight. Buzzards eat them.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com