Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 1, 2021

What are you for?

2020 was all about who or what we did not like. Blaming and shaming was the norm. Anti- you fill in the blank. Let’s start 2021 with what we are for! What we all need and wish, for our families and neighbors!

End the pandemic

I am a physician who has practiced on the Coast for many years. I have never encountered the degree of misinformation and simple ignorance we are seeing today surrounding the covid vaccine. There is a very simple choice. We have a vaccine that can put an end to the most deadly pandemic of our time, the downside being you could possibly feel bad for a day or two. Or you can choose to risk getting a disease that can easily kill you, or make you very ill with long-lasting issues. You could also transmit this disease to family, friends and coworkers who may also may die and will continue to infect others. If such skeptical attitudes were prevalent in the past, people would still be dying from diseases such as small pox, polio, whooping cough, typhoid and measles. Effective vaccines essentially eradicated these terrible diseases. Those who do not want to get the vaccine not only risk their own life, but the lives and health of their family, friends and community.

Mask mandate?

Today I went to a gas station in D’Iberville. Neither the ladies who worked there nor the two customers inside the store had on masks. When I questioned one of the employees, she proceeded to tell me it wasn’t required! Did Reeves cancel the mask mandate for Harrison County? If not, where can this be reported?

Editor’s note: Yes, all six counties South Mississippi are under the mask mandate as of Dec. 22.

Quitters

The Gators loss to Alabama was too much. The best athletes left the team, couldn't beat the Tide so we quit. It will haunt them forever, as it should. No I in team!

Be responsible

Nothing is more disrespectful that seeing people posting photos of themselves on Facebook with a bunch of people and none of them have masks on. Our health-care workers are exhausted because of your stupidity. If you get COVID, your Facebook friends aren't going to heal you. Be responsible!

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com