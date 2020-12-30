Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 31, 2020

Fresh bread

When bread got scare in the local grocery stores due to COVID, I stopped at Electrik Maid bakery on Pass Road in Biloxi. They have the best sliced homemade bread that I have ever tasted. I have not bought a loaf of bread at a super market since.

Waste of time

Well, off to another good start for the new tax collector! I went to the Biloxi Harrison County Tax Office this morning to pay property taxes. Much to my surprise, there was a paper sign on the door stating they are closed due to COVID. Great, no date to reopen but info on how to pay online, by mail or drive to Gulfport to the courthouse. Would have been nice to have their phone recording, Facebook page or website letting customers know! Would have saved me a couple of hours of my life.

Enforce it

If authorities would start jailing these maskless scofflaws, mask participation and the nation’s health would both increase.

Not communism

There is a difference between communism and socialism, and people need to understand that before they write an opinion. The countries in Europe and in many parts of the world are social democracies, which especially works better in COVID. We should not be stupid enough to allow our poor to be starving and dying in the streets before we make adjustments to help the least in our country.

Pork

Many Americans have not been financially impacted by COVID-19. If Congress approves checks of any amount it should go the 9 million unemployed. It is money we don’t have. This nation is on the verge of going bankrupt. Stop this insanity.

A new day

In response to the Sound off that said January 20, 2021, the USA will begin the transition to communism, I will think of it as the “End of an Error.”

Or ignorance

It’s difficult to understand the arrogance or ignorance of the members of the Biloxi Yacht Club who fail to follow COVID-19 mandates. Perhaps they think their “social status” makes them immune. I would never be a member of such an organization.

