Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 30, 2020

Losing

Back in 2013, this is what the Brother Martin Basketball coach had to say: "It is a privilege, an honor, and a dream come true to be named head basketball coach at Brother Martin. No school in the state of Louisiana can rival Brother Martin's tradition in basketball." I see he chose not to mention that he would walk off the court if referees made bad calls. He personally gave Pascagoula a win and made his team a bunch of losers.

Smoking gun

I can't believe Mississippi will allow smoking in our prisons. As a taxpayer who pays for their health care while incarcerated, I totally object. It also puts nonsmoking prisoners at risk. It's a total embarrassment. I have told so many out-of-state friends and family how much we love MS, but they see the horrible lists of worse in the nation and say "no thanks."

Arrogance

I’m appalled at the sheer arrogance of those Biloxi Yacht Club members who feel that the mandates don’t apply to them. All I heard was excuses from those interviewed. Anyone who believes that no one has the right to tell them how to celebrate clearly hasn’t given a thought to all the people they put in danger. You should all be ashamed.

Lynn Fitch

What is wrong with these politicians who frivolously spend taxpayer money on things like filing lawsuits against China over COVID-19? Lynn Fitch should stop wasting my money on lawsuits that she has zero chance of winning. Even if she did win, what are the odds China is going to give Mississippi a dime? These politicians need to be good stewards of taxpayers money.

Believe what you want

If 80 million people didn’t vote for Biden, then 73 million didn’t vote for Trump. And, let’s recall our senator and representative and how about recounts for all the states Trump won. You can’t just call fraud on the elections you lost.

Date in history

January 20, 2021. Remember the date, because a few years from now the history books will mark it as the day the United States of America began the transition to communism.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com