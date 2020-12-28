Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 30, 2020

Teacher pay

As a six-year resident of Jackson County, I was appalled at the article on teachers’ salaries. As a first-year teacher in Virginia Beach in 1975, my salary was $11,570, in today’s dollar about $51,000, plus a matched pension plan and health insurance. Today, my niece, a second-year teacher in Virginia Beach, is paid $52,300 plus benefits and a health club membership. That alone may be the difference between teaching in one of the top 10 states in the education of children and teaching in the worst-educated state. Your children need to be educated to attract industry and jobs to our beautiful state.

A clean bill

Bet it would take less than an hour to go through that pork-filled bill to delete everything unrelated to COVID. Don’t need to support anything but struggling Americans.

Raise income

If Mississippi truly wants to increase the workforce participation rate we need a higher minimum wage. The are two ways to do this. Since Mississippi does not have a minimum wage statute and follows the federal government, wait for Congress to pass legislation to update the minimum from $7.25 per hour. This is unlikely. A better idea is for the Legislature to work on its own statute, as more people would be encouraged to work at $12-$15 per hour.

Clean it up

If you kill a deer — maybe illegally at night or perhaps poaching it from private, posted land — and then after cutting it up you leave the guts, legs and other inedible parts along the roadside instead of burying it, shame on you.

SOP

No elected official in Washington is going give out their personal email address. All websites have temporary problems, and speaking to someone at Palazzo’s office that will pass on your message, instead of everyone speaking to him personally, is standard operating procedure for all elected officials. The constant onslaught of liberal anti-Palazzo Sound Offs will not convert majority-conservative South Mississippi to elect a Democrat.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com