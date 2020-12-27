Sound Off for Dec. 28, 2020

Good life

Just received a four-page flyer from U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo celebrating 10 years in the House. I remember when he first ran for office and one of the things he wasn’t going to do was become a lifer in the House. He was only going to run for two terms. He must of gotten use to all the perks and all of the money that he can spend on himself and family. Everyone wonders why Mississippi ranks so low in everything that is important, This is a prime example of why. He probably had good intentions when he first ran, but he quickly became everything that our last representative wasn’t.

Remember when

When former U.S. Rep. Gene Taylor was in office, Congress gave itself a raise . Rep. Taylor gave his increase to local student scholarships on the Mississippi Coast.

Not happy

I don’t know about fake media news, but after a quick Christmas Eve dash to the Walmart, I can report with certainty that the holiday spirit and Christmas cheer are not alive and well. You folks are grumpy grinch rude hermits.

My preference

I think I could do a lot better if all of life’s tests were multiple choice.

Hand in hand

I’m thinking all the mask deniers are also not washing their hands. Both task are recommended.

Right thing?

Nancy Pelosi and company are pretending to care about COVITis tD liability for individuals, but the reality is they want to hold President Trump’s feet to the fire and make him responsible for COVID deaths. They are still making decisions with your money for no reason but to punish Trump because they are just petty and vindictive, and they think they are right. All the people suffering now are considered collateral damage because being right is considered much more important than doing the right thing.

Tis the season

You’d think Christmas shows like Dolly Parton Christmas could have a few, even one Christmas-themed ad. These giant companies make billions. You’d think if they want more billions in Christmas sales they could pony up for a Christmas commercial.

Moving on

To contend the majority voted for Trump and the election was stolen despite no supporting evidence is delusional. Let me say it slowly so you can understand: Trump lost. Your man is out. Deal with and move on.

Get over it

The voters have spoken. Now, the good ole boys are trying everything to reverse that vote (sound familiar) and find a way to control and profit from it.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com