Sound Off for Dec. 27, 2020

Please, stop

How many times has the local Christmas music station played “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” since they started back in November? Way, way, way too many times.

One guess

My guess is only about 2 percent of the 5,000 pages in the COVID bill is related to COVID. That leaves about 10 pages per member of Congress for pet projects.

Ship of fools?

I guess the Biloxi Yacht Club is a ship of fools.

Let’s unite?

I will unite just like the Democratic Party united with President Trump. Wait, that was never.

Unacceptable response

Mississippi needs to take a long, hard look at Congressman Steven Palazzo. I tried to contact him about his support for this COVID relief bill. The email link on his website doesn’t work, and his email address is nowhere to be found. I called the Washington, D.C., phone number and got a recording saying “his voice message hadn’t been set up.” I called the Gulfport office and was told they couldn’t give out his email address, but would “pass along a message.” This is totally unacceptable. Steven Palazzo works for us.

No proof

There has not been presented to any court so much as a single credible fact showing evidence of fraud in this presidential election. Not a single shred.

Hard to do

Surely you jest. Let’s go back and try to remember the election aftermath of 2016 and the non-stop utter contempt and useless investigations in regards to President Trump. Not to mention the very suspicious shenanigans of this election. And if you think Biden got 80 million legal votes then I still have that bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

The president

If there’s any question about the moral fiber of our leader, actions speak louder than words. Our president has just pardoned many of his buddies who pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud and money laundering. The list continues to grow as he pardons more of his friends. The rule of law continues to be under attack as does democracy.

One idea

Every outgoing president issues pardons for bunch of people on their way out. Every president. If I was Trump, I’d turn about 20,000 murderers, drug dealers, and violent sex offenders loose in California, New York, and Scranton. .. then announce “yeah, I gotta side with the Democrats. Prisons are a terrible thing, so here’s my Christmas present to get the ball rolling.” But he won’t, nobody with any common sense would.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com