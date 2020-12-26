Sound Off for Dec. 26, 2020

Waiting mode

I can’t wait until Jan. 20, 2021, when Joe Biden takes his oath as president. The last four years has been a stressful disaster.

Be smart

People are doing everything they can to spread this pandemic. Wearing masks under their nose or not wearing one. Traveling when the CDC warns against it. Socializing in bars without masks, parties over the recommended amount of people, and then posting your photos to Facebook. It’s absurd and a smack in every health care provider’s face. I thought Americans were smarter than this. They’re not.

Do the math

A check for $600 to every man, woman and child in the USA is approximately $200 billion. The COVID relief bill is $900 billion. Where is the additional $700 billion going and who benefits?

Feeling worried

I have to go back to work after Jan 1. I am most worried about the people I work with who have no respect for my life or family. Why? I haven’t traveled. They have. I didn’t go to Christmas parties, or visit the mall, or eat in a restaurant. They have. They are exposing me to a possible life threatening virus. What aren’t people getting?

Say nothing?

Upon entering the Family Dollar Store on West Railroad Street in Gulfport, a man in front of me wore no mask. I pointed this out to the clerks, and was told that management told them to say nothing. What is more important? Saving lives, or getting the almighty dollar?

Boss lady

Yes your boss lady Nancy Pelosi is a great negotiator. That is if your definition of negotiating is withholding drastically needed COVID relief for months, until the last minute, when there is no choice except to pass it loaded with liberal wish list pork.

Charting progress

If there was a chart that showed every time President Trump did something good for American people vs .two bad things the left did to the American people and then blamed Trump for ... you would see the charts line up exactly. The left could care less about your well being, they only want to have power and pocket cash.

Dark days

Joe Biden just said our darkest days are ahead of us. Well, ain’t that just the continual liberal doom and gloom? At least Biden was being honest about what he and the left are bringing to the table.

Wrong context

I guess saying the Democrats are being brainwashed is too sensitive for them, but it can be used to describe Republicans even in the wrong context.

