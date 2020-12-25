Sound Off for Dec. 25, 2020

Follow the example

Please make note of the photograph on A1 of Wednesday’s paper of medical professionals waiting in line for their COVID-19 vaccinations. Notice that everyone has a mask and no mask is below a person’s nose or mouth. Follow the medical professionals’ example.

Thank you

Thank you to longtime WLOX-TV personality Rhonda Weidner. You have always been my favorite. Thank you for reading to our students. Your personality lights up the room. I enjoyed you and Tommy in the mornings. You always made me smile.

Explanation needed

Repeatedly I see in the restaurant health inspections that places are cited for not having adequate hand washing facilities, but they are corrected during the inspection. How does this happen? Do all these places have an extra sink in their storeroom and a plumber standing by? How do they correct a lack of the ability of the staff to wash their hands in a few minutes.? How do restaurants get built without sinks and plumbing? How can we get an explanation of this?

Storm deductible

Really surprised by how many people seem shocked at how high their deductible is on wind damage. Isn’t now a little late to be paying attention? You have to shop for it annually. The lowest deductible I’ve seen is $5,000.

Tax issues

No state income tax sounds great until you realize the revenue lost has to be made up by other types of taxes, like gas and sales. And I doubt it’s the main reason why people don’t want to move here.

Shame on us?

In WWII we crossed the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans spending huge amounts of money and sacrificing thousands of lives to defend foreign allies, but today we’re not willing to spend huge amounts of money to financially save our very own citizens and our small businesses until they can recover from this vicious COVID-19 assault. More help should have been extended months ago. Congress, do it now. Do it big. Otherwise, shame on us.

Why so hard?

Wearing a mask in public is about courtesy, consideration and respect for others. It’s about being a good role model for kids. It’s an act of Christian faith: Love thy neighbor. Why is that so hard?

Too much mail?

Back in the days before COVID, you could set your clock by your mail carrier. Now, in addition to the regular mail there are hundreds of packages to be delivered each day. Many are brought to our doors. That makes for a very long work day. Packages are being delivered on Sundays. Gone are the days of a note in the mail box stating “you have a package to be picked up at the post office.” No, I am not a mail carrier. Thank goodness.

Final question

Where was the “unity” when Obama was president?

