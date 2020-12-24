Sound Off for Dec. 24, 2020

Repairs needed

I went to the Evergreen Cemetery yesterday and I was just amazed at the trees that were still down. I had to detour to get to my great grandmother’s grave because a tree blocked the drive. There were trees down all over, which have pulled up some head stones. If the city or care takers can not do the work, then use the trustees. I do not think you would be happy if it were your family. So please do something..

Feeling proud

I bought my new Mississippi state flag on Amazon. I am so happy to proudly fly my state flag below my U.S. flag.

Slow mail

Those of you who are complaining about diminished service from the Postal Service need to look no further than the Trump “appointed” postmaster Louis DeJoy. This is what happens when you appoint wealthy campaign contributors to your administration. Even though the postmaster is appointed by a board of governors, that board is stacked with Trump appointees. Same effect.

Being honest

Until the Democrats are honest with themselves, America will continue to be divided and nothing of meaning will be accomplished.

Still waiting

Still waiting on the hurricane disaster declaration. Damaged roofs everywhere indicates I am not the only one.

Live with it

The world is going to have to live with the coronavirus, no longer so novel, as it has with everything else: TB, measles, influenza, Ebola and the common cold. You name it. None have been entirely eradicated and are always potential threats, particularly if people don’t vaccinate. That a variant has surfaced in Europe cannot result in a worldwide freeze.

Slow it down

It would be nice to see Congress enact a rule requiring a fair amount of time to review a bill before voting. For example, for every 100 pages, no less than one hour of time to read and review. No representative in Washington can possibly know what they are voting on when a bill is over 5,000 pages long with only a few hours to read it.

A great job

For those who think the media gives fake news, where do you get your news from? Facebook does not vet its sources. Most news shows do not vet their sources because they are classified as “entertainment.“ like the tabloids. I think the Sun Herald does a great job of reporting news. I don’t always like the stories they choose to print and I don’t read all of them. But, they are held liable for reporting false or fake news. Stop all the demonizing of the media and take it for what it is, an information tool.

Not listening

I already talked to several of my co-workers. They will be traveling over the holidays to visit family members. Dr. Dobbs, your recommendations should not be recommendations. They should be mandatory decisions to stop people from traveling. They are not listening to you. I repeat, they are not listening to you. Hence, that is why our numbers are so high. They think they are immune and won’t get it.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com