Sound Off for Dec. 23, 2020

College football

I like college football, but does anyone care anything about this season? I hope it and everything else gets back on track next year, but right now I’d rather watch two senior citizen centers play shuffleboard than watch Alabama mow down another small college.

Time to unite

Glad to see the Humvee with all the Trump flags has been removed from Lorraine Road in Gulfport. Hope some of my neighbors will do the same. Time to unite behind our new president.

The media

I consider it un-American for the media to ask any president to condemn any group of Americans. When is the media gonna ask Joe Biden to condemn the looters and rioters, or do you think those things are acceptable?

More media

Is there really anyone out there who thinks the news media will ask Biden any hard, loaded, pre-answered questions with agenda and bias like they did every day with Trump? You must be kidding, right? If not, you must be sleeping under a rock. All you need is for someone to step on that rock and you will know all you need to know about the news media.

Thank you

Thank you so very much to the residents at Estates of Penny Lane in Long Beach for their fabulous display of Christmas lights. The light display is absolutely beautiful and so much appreciated at an otherwise depressing time in our lives dealing with COVID. It is exactly what we needed to lift our spirits.

Boss lady

You may not like Nancy Pelosi for whatever reason, but she is a boss. She knows how to negotiate.

One wish

I do hope the lottery money will be watched over by a watchdog that can’t be bribed.

Priorities?

Why do people buy tons of fireworks and start blowing them off two weeks before New Years? It’s annoying.

Why her?

Why is it that politicians are getting the vaccine before the vulnerable or health care workers? U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is in her 30s, put hers on social media. I said this would happen. But to rub it in our face?

