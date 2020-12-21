Sound Off Sound Offs for Dec. 22, 2020

Be brave

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for those 18 or older. Its a no-brainer. Deaths from the vaccine: 0. Death from the virus: over 300,000. America is home of the brave. Be brave, get vaccinated!

Too bad

Former Gov. William Winter was an advocate for better education; free pre-kindergarten! But it seems like his stand against the Confederate battle flag took him down. We Mississippians need to vote on issues that help us, rather than personal crusades over a lost war. A war against our own country no less.

Hard to beat Bama

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alabama is hard to beat with an extra five players on the field. The extra five are easy to identify, they wear striped jerseys.

Video news

Compilation is not an interview. The times the president refuses to condemn white supremacy come from whole interviews. Stop getting brainwashed. Use multiple sources — like that term paper I hope you remember writing. Research, research, research. Confirm, confirm, confirm.

Sunday letters

People writing letters to the editor Sunday must think the general public believes what they are saying. It is obvious that they either do not know, or do not care what Trump has done for this nation. Democrat friends will not hear what I have to say about him and their party and what it has become. I have been a registered democrat since 1965, and stopped voting for them in the 1970s.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Four years of attacks

To all the Sound Offs and letters to the editor demanding President Trump give up the fight and admit he lost: honestly, where were your voices for the last four years when the entire Democrat leadership spread disinformation that Trump, with Russian help, had stolen the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton? You guys never gave up, but Trump should ?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com