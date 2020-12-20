Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 21, 2020

Christmas scam

I received a call from someone claiming to be my power company. They said my power would be cut off in the next 30 minutes for non-payment of the bill and to push 1 for the billing department. Then they told me I had not paid my bill for several months. I said this was wrong and to give me a number so I could call them back. They immediately hung up. So sad that people would try to scam others at Christmas time.

One idea

I see Scott Walker is doing anything he can think of to try and get some of that money. Here’s an idea. Get the money paid off first and worry about the rest later. I’m sure there will be a special place for you later. You ought to be worried about that.

Asleep

The affect of yet another failure of this administration has led to the greatest cyber-security hacking case in American history. When our government uses the term “grave” damage, that is the term used to identify information classified “top Secret.” The suspect is Russia. Despite the president’s cordial relationship, Russia is not our friend nor an ally.

Video check

A while back I noticed a Sound Off declaring that President Trump would not condemn white supremacy. I realize the Left has told you that’s what you must think, but I did a check for videos. One video showed it best, when it condensed over 36 times that the president denounced white supremacy on television. The propaganda outlets would not show any of it, but continue to pump out a false reality.

No proof

Trump supporters had 30+ chances to prove election fraud in various courts of law. All they provided were allegations, insinuations & outright lies. The person trying to steal this election is Trump.

Milkshake flavor

Is President-Elect Biden ever going to receive and fully answer legitimate questions besides his milkshake flavor? If the media doesn’t demand frank answers to important questions, they are truly incompetent and biased.

