Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 20, 2020

We the people

We are the reason the Walkers are not in jail and why Mississippi is last in so many categories. We keep electing the judges and politicians that seem to put themselves and their donors ahead of we the people. When pointing fingers, there are always three pointing at ourselves.

Under your nose

Wearing your mask under your nose is not going to keep you or I safe from the COVID-19 virus! Wear it correctly.

Big black trucks

Would like to say hats off, two thumbs and thank you to the folks driving those huge black dump trucks with huge black trailers cleaning up the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Great job and thanks again!

Apalling

It’s so appalling to see government officials trying to undermine the will of the people. From the refusal to honor election results to trying to keep medical marijuana from being implemented. The majority of Americans believe pot should be legal. If you don’t want to use it don’t. It’s so similar to Prohibition. Didn’t stop people from drinking, and the only people making money were criminals, crooked politicians and law enforcement.

Still the winner

To deny the majority voted for Trump and the election was stolen is outrageous. Nobody likes Trump but the majority of the people. Democrats will pay big time for taking away our votes.

42%

Your front-page article showed yet another example of why we need to eliminate the Electoral College. “Nearly 58%” of Mississippians voted for Trump. That means over 42% did not. Yet, all six of Mississippi’s Electoral College votes were cast for Trump. Where is the representation? These six people do not represent the diversity in our state.

Do as I do

The governor continues to send a strong message about COVID-19 precautions. Do as I do, not what I say. Crowd together with non-family members in absolutely non-essential social events, and above all don’t wear masks. Mississippians are watching you, Gov. They’ve learned to ignore what you say.

