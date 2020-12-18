Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 19, 2020

Can someone please tell me where I can buy a new Mississippi state flag?

LOL

After the $6,000 withdrawal, I can’t wait to see what the next billboard will say.

No people

I’m find with renaming schools. But let’s drop naming after someone. Let’s try names using numbers, animals or plants. People names seem one-sided.

Thank you, Judge Harris

I am very happy to read that Judge Harris is staying on top the Walkers. Sounds like Scott has, and will continue to try use his parents as his personal ATM. His total disregard for the rules that Judge Harris imposed says it all.

Medical pot

If it is medical and prescribed by a doctor, it needs to be treated the same as any other drug. Tobacco cigarettes help COVID kill. Don’t burn your lungs out.

Eviction notices

Renters facing eviction during the pandemic need relief; landlords falling behind mortgage payments need relief. I propose that renters be granted ownership of properties they had previously rented, and landlords should simply default on their bank loans. Rather than owning multiple properties, landlords should simply get a real job. Banks would of course have a bad day on Wall Street, but their rich investors would take the necessary hit. A small price to pay for domestic tranquility.

His own mandate

Gov. Reeves, why would you and your party pals disregard your own toothless mandate? You and your pals are the bad guys, the villains. There are enough people in this state and country who aid in the rapid spread of COVID. Our governor’s name should not be among them.

Large gatherings

What about all the weddings and other special events taking place during this spike in COVID cases? I have attended two weddings just this month with 200 and 300 guests — none of whom wore masks or practiced social distancing. Who is policing these venues?

