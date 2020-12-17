Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 18, 2020

Political award

The 2020 Award for the Best Charade by a Political Body goes to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors for their monument creativity. Two yes votes, two no votes and one no-show.

Sidewalks

We really need to get some priorities straight in Gulfport/Harrison County. They have spent a lot of money building an asphalt walking/running/biking/sidewalk on the south side of Seaway Road in Gulfport when there are so many other places that need attention. For instance, the intersection at Landon Road and U.S. 49, too many streets to mention need repair, sidewalks in areas that people live. What is the point in all the expense for Seaway when there is nothing out there?

‘Medical’ marijuana

Dubbing marijuana as a valid medical treatment is an insult to the medical profession. Why don’t we call it like it is, just another widely used, relatively benign intoxicant (certainly more so than alcohol) that the current efforts to control are expensive to society in tying up law enforcement and incarceration. Simply make cannabis legal in all forms, tax it and make money off its commerce for both the state and legitimate businesses, and ensure its safety for users.

Absolutely ridiculous

How is it that Scott and Bill Walker are able to continually and successfully make a fool of the judge that is "supposed" to be getting restitution for the taxpayers of Jackson County on their long-ago theft of public funds? No wonder respect for the Mississippi judiciary is the laughingstock of the nation.

I’m outraged too

$6,000 for Christmas presents for three kids from the Walker grandparents who are almost $1M in debt and owe the state hundreds of thousands in restitution and fines? You've got to be kidding me! That money needs to go to pay off fines and bills. Maybe, just maybe, $200 each might be in order, however that might be too much.

Follow the law

When are the Walkers going back to jail? If any of us made a mockery of the justice system like they have, that’s exactly where we would be! Stop treating them like they are better than the rest of us!

