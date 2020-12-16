Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 17, 2020

Speed limits

It seems since the onset of COVID-19, especially on Pass Road, 50 mph seems to be the new 35.

Monuments

What is it exactly that makes people think a concrete image is history? Please stop honoring a statue of someone not honorable and expecting everyone else to join you. Would you approve of a statue of Hitler at the courthouse?

Both ways

In the Confederate monument story, there was a mention of a Louisiana case that “argued that the presence of a Confederate monument outside a courthouse kept a Black defendant from equal access to justice.” Does this mean that the presence of a union monument outside a courthouse would prevent a member of the SCV getting equal access to justice?

Higher property taxes

When the Legislature considers the elimination of income tax and sales tax, they need to look at states that have none of these taxes to see how they replace the sources of income. Almost without exception, they have extremely high property taxes. Not unusual for a 2,000-square-foot house in these states to have $5-6K in annual property taxes. Not fair to property owners having to support the non-property owners taxes. Might be better if everyone pays their fair share.

Pay either way

Most states that don’t tax food purchases tax the store, so they raise prices to compensate. So you still pay one way or another. For hybrid cars, taxes are paid when buying gas. Harrison County has a seawall tax on gas also.

Pot freedom

Forget medical or recreational. Let anyone grow it, make rope and clothes out of it, and let people smoke it. However, don’t let anyone sell or market it, and most definitely, don’t let the government control it.

Trees and the Grinch

The Kelly Avenue residents have a great idea. Make your trees and trash look like Christmas trees! The Grinch will then come and steal them before Christmas. Everyone is happy. The Grinch gets his Christmas tree and you get your trash removed before Christmas!

