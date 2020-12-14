Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 15, 2020

Trees

Last year I wrote to Sound Off about trimming back trees that almost touch each other across roads, mentioning that when not cut back they create a hazard when a hurricane descends upon us. I hate to say I told you so, but said tree debris is still being picked up.

Medical marijuana

What is going on with Republicans and elections? It seems that if they do not like the results they will stoop to any means to get their way. The voice of the people have spoken by a wide margin that they want medical marijuana. The politicians have no right to try to change the vote now. Next election, people will remember how the politicians value the voice of the people.

Changes to sales taxes

The analysis of sales tax was partially correct. Out of the 13 states that have sales taxes on groceries, 10 have a rebate scheme to refund part or all of those taxes based on income or a reduced rate for all. Mississippi is one of only three states that tax the poor unnecessarily: MS, AL and SD. Keep the income tax, remove the penalty of sales taxes on groceries.

Tax math

I find it odd that a state that just added taxes to hybrid cars because it didn’t have enough money for roads now thinks it doesn’t need income tax? It refuses to repeal sales tax on food. This is just really confusing as a taxpayer. I’d like to see those two repealed before we go to no income tax. Please explain the math.

Typical condescension

Charlie Bogg’s typical condescending letter to the editor surmises that “mom and pop” contributors to the Trump legal fund aren’t smart enough to realize where the money is going. This money is given willingly, unlike the $30+ million (in “mom and pop” tax money) that was taken by the Democrats to finance fruitless investigations in their attempt to undo the 2016 presidential election.

Sour grapes

First off, I would like to thank Anita Lee for the very enlightening article on Connie Rockco and Sharon Barnett. As an elected official, she failed to consider the taxpayers timely receipt of tax notices when she voted no on the process funding.

