Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 14, 2020

No winning

To the person who recovered from Katrina with a little help from their friends: the reason we have lost a sense of community during the COVID crisis is entirely political. When our leaders show disdain for many of their constituents and constantly belittle those with whom they disagree, we lose self-respect as well as respect for others. It becomes a dog-eat-dog world where nobody wins.

Wrong actions

The governor keeps being forced to add counties to the mask mandate in the face of drastically rising cases and ICU occupancy. Looks like he could figure out that isn't working. People are following the examples he sets and ignore the requirement. He needs to figure out how to enforce the mandate or at least set a good example.

Sick of it

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I’m about sick of Tate Reeves and I look forward to the next election so that I can vote for his opponent. He is the biggest hypocrite when it comes to COVID with his “Do as I say, not as I do” behavior. He needs to just shut-up since most people no longer want to hear another word.

Sedition

AG Fitch, Reps. Guest and Kelly violated their oaths of office by signing on an idiotic denial of the will of the nation's voters and must resign or be recalled from office. This is in direct conflict with the U.S. Constitution, state Constitution and the very reason we formed as a democratic republic. This is sedition, if not outright treason.

No fraud?

No possible election fraud? Surely you jest. I think every red-blooded American of any political persuasion must be just a little suspicious or surprised of the results. 80M votes cast for a very old political hack who hid in his basement during the election and then garnered more votes than Obama? Something is just not right.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Election security

It is a verifiable fact that Republicans repeatedly blocked election security bills for the last three years. So what is their problem? Republicans were winners in most Congressional elections. If this election was not fair, Democrats would have won most everything and not just the presidency.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com