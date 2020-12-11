Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 13, 2020

Respected expert

I just want to tell Dr. Dobbs thank you for the great job he is doing trying to educate and protect the people of Mississippi. He, like Dr. Fauci, has been a trusted and respected expert in his field and is much appreciated. Unfortunately, not everyone listens, including the “leaders”, but many do. Thank you!

Debris decorating

Going down Kelly Avenue, and two residents have decorated their debris piles. May as well because they’ll be there for Christmas.

Trump influence

I see Mississippi’s attorney general has now joined the Trump lawsuit frenzy. I’m ashamed and embarrassed for our state. The only people perpetrating a fraud are Republican conspiracy theorists who are trying to baselessly throw out the vote of the majority and “steal” the election for Trump. They scream about protecting our American values while at the same time trying to undermine the foundation of our democratic process. Until the Trump influence is out of the Republican party, I’m done with voting for Republican candidates.

Denial

Fraud by any name is illegal. The election was systematically stolen. We will not abide this fraud and expect any other election will be legitimate.

US Congress

We should all be paying close attention to our congressional representatives. Where is their commitment to the election process and to the Constitution?

Madness

Even after the Supreme Court refused to hear a frivolous lawsuit in PA’s election, Trump tries another Hail Mary to save himself from post-presidency prosecution. He now threatens his own party members if they don’t back him, and these cowards are falling in line, placing themselves ahead of Democracy. Republican John Kasich said it best, our party has become morally and ethically bankrupt, and Mitt Romney called it “madness.”

Government-controlled?

I’m embarrassed by the election and the hypocrisy involved. We seem to be no better than the third-world countries that have sham elections, and the government-controlled media hides the truth.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com