Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 12, 2020

Time to dismount

Connie Rocko sounded like Donald T. at the recent Board meeting of supervisors. She and he need reminding, “when the horse is dead, dismount!”

Hospital

It is amazing that a hospital CEO would actually hold this gathering in these dire times. But again, maybe not, when the you look at who it was for — he only suggests the guidelines for such gatherings, along with the country’s leader ignoring all guidelines. The thing that concerns me most, is that all of them work for us. Memorial Hospital is owned by Gulfport and Harrison County.

Lost race

When I read the recent article on “Harrison County official lost race,” I was astounded and very disappointed in Connie Rockco’s treatment of Sharon Nash Barnett! I believe Rockco’s true colors came out at that meeting. I will never vote for her for any office again.

Tax collector

Rockco should not be allowed a vote in matters concerning the office of tax collector. Her “congratulations” to Miss Barnett seem very insincere. This childish behavior needs to stop so our duly elected tax collector can do her job.

Fundraiser

Considering that there has been no action taken against CEO Nicaud by Memorial’s owners for his flagrant, insensitive violation of established COVID guidelines, I am beginning to wonder who else was at his ill advised fundraiser. My peers at Memorial deserve better.

Immature governor

I am shocked at the immaturity that the governor of Mississippi displays on a daily basis. As a Republican, I am embarrassed by his behavior. I hope my Republican party will look for a candidate that is a responsible individual to run for governor in the next election. No wonder Mississippi is the laughing stock of this country!

Saving our planet

Even if the United States did everything right to help heal our planet, all the other countries would have to also be on board. I do everything possible to be responsible, but everyone has to do it to make a difference. Many people I personally know don’t even recycle, and it makes me very sad.

