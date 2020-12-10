Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 11, 2020

Pull their license?

To start with, the governor’s “mask mandate” is like speed limits and stop signs in Mississippi, just a suggestion.

Hurricane vs. pandemic

After Hurricane Katrina, everyone helped our neighbors, stopped at stop signs, lent a hand and offered respect for others. It was one of the kindest moments on the Coast among tragedy. Today, we are in a pandemic. I see people disrespecting the health of others. Isn’t this a time to pull together as a community? Why are we fighting about a simple thing as a mask?

Sound familiar?

When I was growing up, my Dad used to always have this saying that drove me crazy. Do as I say, not as I do. Now with everything going on in the world, and our “leaders” telling us what we can and can’t do.

Step down

Please step down, Mr. Nicaud. Your resignation will help “heal” the embarrassment you have caused our hospital and Mississippi. Your poor decision to host a fundraiser in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines has now surfaced nationally on the internet and in Becker’s Healthcare Journal.

Christmas lights

My wife and I noticed the city put up the annual Christmas lights on the light poles on Pass and Popps Ferry roads. It’s a great idea, but would be better if more of the lights worked correctly. Too many bulbs are burned out and it takes away from the display. I’m sure the city will find a fix once COVID is past us.

Cleanup

I was in Orange Beach years ago after a hurricane hit there. A friend overheard the mayor being asked about tourism. His comment, “The tourists didn’t elect me. Citizens of Orange Beach did. That’s who gets taken care of first.” Very classy.

