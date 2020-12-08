Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 9, 2020

Sales tax on groceries

The governor wants to eliminate state income tax to “make Mississippi more competitive.” Yet Mississppi charges a full 7% sales tax at the grocery store! The poorest state in our nation charges the highest sales tax on food! Do something for hard-working Mississippians, governor, and remove the sales tax from groceries.

ABC vote

Who else remembers in the mid-1960s that this state wanted to take control of wholesale liquor? We had to vote three times before they got what they wanted. The last time they said something to the effect that "did we want legalized liquor, or continue to be the laughingstock of the nation?" I did not bite on that one, but a lot did. They ran a lot of people out of business. Now, the state can't keep up. Still laughing.

No excuse

There is no amount of explaining that can justify Memorial CEO Kent Nicaud’s egregious actions regarding his recent fundraiser! Why has he not been held accountable for his horrendous actions that may have deadly consequences for the very people who work at Memorial who will be placing their own lives in jeopardy by having to treat any of the donors who contract the virus? Memorial is jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on behalf of their constituents. Why has no one from those organizations come forward to ask for accountability?

Pull their license

I am sick and tired of businesses not complying with the governor's mandate that requires customers to wear a mask when shopping. Each mayor has the authority to pull the business license of any business not enforcing the mandate. The authority is there if our elected officials would just act instead of thinking about their re-election.

Parking garage

Just saw Ocean Springs’ plan for a parking garage in their downtown area. Hope that they are more successful than the Bay was with theirs. You can’t shove cars into the one in Old Town. Plus they are expensive to build.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com