Sound Off for Dec. 8, 2020

A secure election

This is in reference to the Sound Off writer who questioned the reporting and investigating of the “legitimate accusations” of fraud in the past election. This was probably the most secure election ever. Ballots have been recounted and then recounted again, thus proving validity. All has been certified, even by Trump’s own election chief, with no real problems found. I suggest that this writer who claimed they were just curious believe what is reported and what is true ... whether he/she believes it or not.

Election fraud?

This is a reply to a Sound Off asking the media to investigate election fraud. Where have you been? The media has reported on numerous recounts, court rulings, elections officials, government leaders and even Attorney General Barr -- many of these being conservative Republicans and Trump supporters -- who all concur that there was no massive election fraud. Our voting system worked and Biden won.

A good laugh?

I just had to laugh reading Sunday Sun Herald, but the joke is on us. Chris Roth’s very well written letter to the editor asked Gov. Tate Reeves for the plan to lead our state out of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The answer appears to be right there in the headline of the same issue: “Memorial CEO holds governor’s fundraiser despite COVID-19.” Kent Nicaud hosted the fundraiser, pointing out “there were probably never more than 20 or 21 people there at one time.” Reeves’ own November executive order mandates that group gatherings in Harrison County exceed no more than 10 people in a single indoor space. How ironic that Reeves appointed Nicaud to the Mississippi Coronavirus Task Force. Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

Kiss the ring?

I’m getting this strange feeling that in order to get my vaccine next summer after the Democrats play political distribution games for six month that I am gonna have to raise my hand, proclaim Biden as my new god, kiss some local distribution officials’ ring, and take an oath to unquestioned Democrat Party loyalty and all things liberal.

One question

It is a federal offense to tamper with someone’s mail. Wouldn’t it also be a federal offense if porch pirates steal packages that are left by USPS?

Go for it

Having watched former Congressman Gene Taylor for years, my message would be run, Gene, run. Any monkey can vote party line. With the exception of U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo’s cronies, Independents, Republicans and even Democrats would support your representation of the people. Wouldn’t it be great to see town halls again verses the invisible man.

Follow the rules

More governors and mayors are being seen not wearing masks, traveling, going out to eat, going to weddings and other large group get-togethers. This is against their own orders to the public. It not only shows hypocrisy; it shows that they don’t believe that it’s dangerous to do these things. After all, they don’t want to put themselves at risk.

A wish

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth; no, just pick up the Zeta debris in Gulfport. Please!

