Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 7, 2020

Speckled trout

Change the rules. Recreational fishermen size limit 15 inches, so you have to throw back 14.5+ nice fat fish, but commercial fisherman can keep 14-inch fish. Who sets these limits? Do we need a petition to change?

Still piled up

It is over one month since the hurricane came through, and the debris is piled up still in the Cypress Pointe subdivision. Maybe we are the forgotten subdivision since our streets are probably the worst in the area. Can we see some return on our taxes?

Mardi Gras

To “Attendance not mandatory,” according to the CDC, 51 people who attended the Sturgis biker rally were infected with COVID-19. Another 35 people were infected who did not attend the rally but came in contact with someone who did. Avoiding a Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs does not protect you from contact with someone who attended and became infected. The original advice stands: holding a Mardi Gras parade is irresponsible.

Trying days

There is no law that you must wear a mask to protect yourself and others. Also, there is no law that requires you to keep your body clean or use toilet paper when necessary. There is common sense which seems to be very uncommon in these trying days.

Tired, tired, tired

Sports should be canceled, schools should all go online, and there should be a stay-at-home order to curve our numbers unless you need groceries, prescriptions, doctor appointments or other emergencies. You want numbers to go down, this is what it will take.

Reporting

When will the media begin doing the work of actual reporting and investigate the plethora of legitimate accusations of fraud in this past election instead of toeing the Democrat party line of nothing to see here? Just curious.

Littering

I notice that fines for littering are as high as $1,000 in Coast cities. I now wonder when a campaign sign becomes litter. Connie Rockco's signs are still all over the place.

