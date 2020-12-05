Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 6, 2020

Alcohol socialism

At every opportunity, warranted or not, Mississippi Republican legislators accuse Democrats of being socialists. Under socialism the state has ultimate control over businesses. And in Mississippi, who controls the hugely profitable wholesale liquor business? Our state legislators (the large majority of whom are Republican). They decide what alcoholic beverages will be sold; they order it; they decide the price at which they will sell it to retailers; they warehouse it; they ship it to retailers. That’s straight up socialism. It’s also straight up hypocrisy.

Bring him back

Gene Taylor not only lived in a houseboat to save money for taxpayers, for a while he also slept in his congressional office in Washington to keep his expenses down. Among fellow congressmen, Taylor was known as an eccentric Scrooge’s scrooge, but he never lost empathy for the struggling small business owner, shipyard worker, and the down and disadvantaged. In this difficult time, we need him back in government.

You heard right

Pretty audacious that a Palazzo homer played the “yeah but” card on Gene Taylor’s spending. Consider this, Taylor had scheduled well-announced, well-attended public town hall meetings on a regular basis for his 21 years in office where he answered each and every question thrown at him — softballs to slams! He didn’t shy from a single question.

Flawed argument

To “No Masks, No Money,” if you are so concerned with the spread of COVID-19, why are you engaging in these risky luxuries? If you feel unsafe then simply stay home. Also, I bet your mask came off as soon as you sat down.

Mad at lights

The intersection at D’Iberville Blvd. and Popps Ferry Road has been out since Hurricane Zeta. Traffic is not allow to turn left from Popps Ferry and D’Iberville Blvd. This forces traffic to make dangerous U-turns in a very high-traffic area. There is no reason why at the least temporary lights cannot be installed. At the very least why can’t police direct traffic here during peak morning and evening hours?

