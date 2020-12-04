Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 5, 2020

Natural wood

Treated lumber should never be used in birdhouses, and most of those fence boards are treated with copper arsenate. Use only natural cedar, cypress or redwood, or pine that can be allowed to deteriorate and be replaced.

Birdhouse material

Thanks to “Birdhouses” for a rare and actually useful Sound Off. I make all kinds of outside furniture, feeders and other assorted small projects out of discarded fence boards and pier decking. It’s a very relaxing pastime and a good distraction from all the daily nonsense.

Never a meal

Everyone eats meals. If you are a congressman living any distance from D.C., you fly on airplanes. A number of times my business partner and I visited with Gene in D.C. He never bought a meal for us, and although we insisted, never allowed us to buy a meal for him.

Biloxi decision

Biloxi, for all its talk about making things safer, is still having indoor events for the holidays that attract large numbers of people. Who exactly is running the city?

No wonder

There were five people ahead of me in the checkout line last night, and none of them were wearing masks. My wife went to pick up lunch today, and none of the store’s employees were wearing them,either. And we wonder why the virus is spreading?

Strike consequences

A strike is a purposeful cessation of work. One chooses to strike. As such, consequences should be applied as put forth in Mississippi code for licensed public employees striking: termination. It really doesn’t matter how many personal days James Thomas didn’t use or the weekends/holidays he worked. He made a conscious decision and should reap the consequences.

Credit and blame

So someone does not believe that Trump gets enough credit for Operation Warp Speed? Well, actually he does. The only problem is that also he gets a lot of blame for making the pandemic worse by denying its seriousness from the beginning and undermining his own task force members, particularly Dr. Fauci. Trump is his own worst enemy.

