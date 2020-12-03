Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 4, 2020

Any wonder

MS Health Officials: wear masks, stay home if possible. Local officials: shop, dine and enjoy our seasonal events. Governor: whatever. Is it any wonder so few people know what’s best?

Love that wine

I am a wine drinker, love my wine. Can’t get it at my grocery store, but that doesn’t stop me from drinking wine, I get it at the liquor store, two blocks from the grocery. If I could buy it at the grocery, the taxes on it would come from the grocery, instead of the liquor store. What’s the difference? None for tax revenue, but a lot of liquor stores, mostly local small businesses, will lose some business to big chain stores.

Best we ever had

Can it, “Just Sayin.” Gene Taylor was one of the most fiscally responsible individuals representing Mississippians that this state has ever had. I will never forget the horrendous criticism that man received for living in a house boat in Washington, for his purpose of trying to save money.

Steel solution

Biloxi, the answer to the continued replacement of the lighthouse pier is simple: stop using wood, and concrete isn’t the answer. Use galvanized steel or aluminum grading similar to the drawbridge material. Water will rise up through it and flow back down. Simple problem solved every time these piers are replaced it costs the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars the post is still standing. The old Biloxi/Ocean Springs bridge was concrete it lifted and floated away!

Making history

It is amazing to me that the media loves to talk about making history by gushing over being first such as first woman secretary of the Treasury or first person of color to whatever. Sooner or later there will be no more firsts to report. I don’t know why they keep wanting to make history when they are so determined to destroy history. Destroying statues, changing flags etc. come to mind.

Bird houses

I know I’m not the only one to think of it. You know all those board fences stacked along the side of the road? Well, good material for bird houses. One board (6 feet long) can make one bluebird house. Good time to get the bird houses on the poles.

