Sound Off for Dec. 3, 2020

Alcohol sales

If the Legislature allowed grocery stores to sell wine, the grocery stores would collect the taxes for the state. The trickledown revenue from the large retailers that would move to the state would be huge. Another thought would be to adopt the system Tennessee adopted in 2010 and that allows grocery stores to sell wine along with permitting liquor stores to sell beer and deli items. Sen. Scott Delano is on target regarding the clear message that has been sent.

Please do

I have just read the article pertaining to revising the liquor laws, please do! Yesterday, I traveled to Mobile and spent $250 at the Fresh Market grocery store, the Disney Land ofrocery stores. Just imagine another store other than Walmart!

Modernize the right way

Sen. Carter said our liquor warehouse is seriously outdated and we haven’t spent any money on it. I hope he’s not thinking of spending money for an upgrade. The whole approach is outdated. Let the distributors warehouse the products, collect the taxes for Mississippi and ship directly to the retailers. Saves time, labor costs and warehouse space. Other states do that and it’s very effective.

No masks, no money

If Jackson and Harrison County are under mask mandates, why aren’t the wait staff at restaurants wearing them? We have visited several restaurants in Biloxi and Ocean Springs and no one had a mask on. I will not go back to any restaurant that does not follow COVID-19 protocols.

Palazzo

In all the years I’ve lived in Biloxi, I cannot remember Steven Palazzo sponsoring an important bill, speaking out on a timely subject, or being responsible for anything noteworthy. Rather, he has been there for every photo opportunity and chimed in on others actions or comments. Does the phrase “empty suit” seem fitting? Why is he even there? Let’s elect someone who has input to offer and wants to better our community.

Just sayin’

Where were all the hyper-concerned bean counters when Gene Taylor was dining out and flying in planes while in office?

