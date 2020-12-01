Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 2, 2020

Wear a mask

Let me try to explain this in terms most People in Mississippi should be able to understand. If everyone walks around with no clothes on and someone gets close to you and pees on you then you will get wet. If you wear pants and the naked person pees on you then you will only get somewhat wet. If both of you are wearing pants then he will pee on himself and you will not get wet.

Math wizards

To the Palazzo math wizard Sound Off defenders okaying his $11,600 yearly use for meals out of “his slush fund,” consider these facts: From 2011-18 Congress averaged 140 days in session ($82.86/day); 2019 had 130 sessions ($89.23); and in 2020 only 113 days ($102.65). Not quite the $30/day “non-issue of the writer.” Palazzo was on a plane more than in session, and, oh yeah, likely in first class, cause it costs so little.

More media issues

“Some” in the media disrespect President Trump? Surely you jest! All of the media ideologues have been like rabid dogs for four years, and no one, I repeat no one, has given Trump one iota of credit for fast tracking the COVID-19 vaccines.

Mask mandate

We went to Lowes and Home Depot today, and there were more people without masks than with them. Most of the ones not wearing masks were contractors. They did not even have them around their necks. We are supposed to have a mask mandate but I guess it does not matter. The mask mandate should be enforced by the store — no mask, no service, no entry, unless the dollar means more than public safety.

Other Swiss Army knife

The Saints player Taysom Hill has long been called a Swiss Army knife because he plays so many positions so well. But the Saints have another Swiss Army knife: Alvin Kamara! Like Hill, Kamara plays numerous roles for the Saints and plays them all superbly (receiving passes, catching punts and kickoffs, blocking, and even a bit of quarterbacking). It is a delight to watch those two. We never know what they’re going to do.

To submit a Sound Off, email soundoff@sunherald.com