Sound Off Sound Off for Dec. 1, 2020

Think about it

There is so much grumbling around. I awoke this morning thankful that I was in a clean, warm bed with a roof over my head.

Guilty?

The article on the investigation of Palazzo’s campaign spending had a heavy theme of “guilty” infused in it. Some investigative reporting of the D.C. campaign big spenders would shed a different light on the issue. The comment of “an average of $11,560 a year for meals” was humorous. That is hardly outrageous, about $31 a day, for someone regularly on the road and away from home. How about we wait on the outcome of the investigation.

Palazzo’s lunch money

What is the big deal about spending $11,600 per year for meals? That is $967 per month or about $32 per day. Maybe he can help me budget my restaurant meal expenses. To me this is a non-issue.

Media issues

Perhaps some in the media disrespect the office of president, however I have never seen a president yell down members of the press in the White House briefings until Trump (usually because he was unable to reasonably answer a legitimate question). As a lifelong Republican until this election, I do not feel Trump worthy of respect. The reasons are too numerous to list here. I believe he and his behavior are a national disgrace. If Donald Trump is the face of the new Republican Party, count me out.

Buyer’s remorse

Anyone who professed to vote for Biden just because they did not “like” Trump’s unconventional antics is truly just another RINO who will soon experience buyer’s remorse!

Mask wearing

The tantrum by “Wearing a Mask” says a lot about his selfish nature, lack of compassion and overall me-first mentality. Where wearing a mask is mandated, it has the same power as a law. The only difference is how it came to be. A law is passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor. A mandate is made by the governor, with the power given by the Legislature in a state of emergency. A mask is another piece of clothing to cover your naked face and it is mandated with the same power to enforce as a law.

