Sound Off for Nov. 30, 2020

Thank you

Thanks to President Trump for his gift of the COVID vaccine to the American people. No other president would have been able to break through all of the red tape in this amazing record time. Those of you who bad mouthed Trump on his response to this virus make sure you just walk to the end of the line for this vaccine to restore your integrity.

Hard choice

It was hard tossing my wife, 5- and 8-year-old children and mother-in-law out of the house. But no family for thanksgiving means no family. I am an obedient follower. Now, what do I do with all these free turkeys the casinos gave me?

Media bias

Even after proof that the Democrat’s fabricated the Russia hoax, we are still subjected in Friday’s Sun Herald to a story ignoring that General Flint was targeted by the outgoing Obama Administration who purposely entrapped him. Using government lawyers with a limitless budget, this decorated general was financially wrecked and forced to plead guilty to a process crime. This is not the end of this story, believe me.

Attendance not mandatory

Some people seem to think it is irresponsible for the mayor of Ocean Springs to allow a Mardi Gras parade. Just remember, folks, your attendance at Mardi Gras is not mandatory. If you feel it is unsafe or a threat to your health, the very simple solution is to stay home. Laissez le bon temps rouler.

Still waiting

I live in Gulfport. The city claims they started debris pick up last week. I’ve yet to see anything being picked up. Guess I live in the wrong part of town.

Controlling you

The Center for Disease “Control” did a real bang-up job in controlling COVID-19. As a matter of fact, the only thing they control is ... absolutely nothing. Elected officials use the CDC to control you.

First dibs?

Who wants to bet that politicians get the vaccine before any of us are even aware that it’s available? They do as they please, and tell you what to do and think about COVID-19. Any takers?

Nice try

Nice try, but no blue ribbon. The Koch Brothers who own the chicken processing plan which was raided by ICE are not the Koch Brothers who support conservative candidates and causes. I can venture a guess you couldn’t pass up a chance to smear them. (Editor’s note: You are correct. The Sun Herald has corrected the original Sound Off on its online edition.)

Here we go

Old Joe is already bringing back the ideologues and has beens. And John “I have a plan” Kerry again? Really?

