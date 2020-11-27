Sound Off for Nov. 29, 2020

Wearing a mask

This is to “put your clothes on” and all the other mask proponents out there.. It’s against the law to go outside naked. It’s against the law to not wear a seat belt. It’s against the law to drive drunk. It is not against the law to not wear a mask. When wearing a mask becomes a law, then I will comply. Until then, I won’t. And nothing you or anyone else says can make me. And I know you won’t print this, because you’re freaking biased.

It will be OK

I voted for Trump and watched with great hope on election night. It was clear to me that it was going in the opposite direction before the night was over. Now Trump says he won and that great fraudulent actions were afoot but he can not show any proof. It really has shown me a desperate man trying to hold onto the office and it really embarrasses me and makes us look weak to the rest of the world. Although he was not my choice, we will be alright with the new president. I am sure the world will not come to an end just like it hasn’t in previous years.

Media issues

I am looking forward to the day when all the so-called journalists are called on their disrespect for office of the president. I suggest you retire and write your memoir before you are entirely irrelevant. The media is solely responsible for America becoming the world’s punchline and have caused irreparable damage to our reputation as fair and honest. The Democrats and the media decided Trump cheated four years ago without evidence, so the means justifies the end no matter how immoral or illegal. To act as if Trump is crazy for contesting the results shows just how out of touch with their own reality they have been.

Not happy

After protesting the NFL all season. I decided, in the tradition of Thanksgiving, to turn on the Houston/Detroit game. My disappointment and anger of seeing players kneel for the national anthem was too much. As soon as our national anthem was over, I turned off the TV, continuing my boycott of the NFL. The NFL is running the risk of losing a fan for life.

Lipstick on pig

Gov. Tate Reeves wants schools to teach only the history that makes America look good. Well, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it will be still be a pig. History lessons should be about facts, what and when events happened. Otherwise it is just propaganda; like what communist countries do.

Show your cards

President Trump keeps claiming that he lost our recent presidential election because of fraud. But he has produced no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election. Therefore he is the fraud. Shame on him. Produce the evidence or shut up.

Rudy’s evidence

What happened to Rudy Giuliani? Rudy is the same man who took down the mafia and other criminals. He’s the same man who led New York City after 9/11 and became ‘America’s mayor.’ Now, he’s frustrated, because he collects good evidence, like before, but it is ignored by the media, who say that he’s crazy, and the much of the public never hears it.

