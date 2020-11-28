Sound Off for Nov. 28, 2020

Vote results

What a landslide in the recent tax collector’s runoff. After talking with other informed voters its apparent the letter sent by the County Administrator Pamela Ulrich chastising the interim tax collector reflected negatively on Connie Rockco as well as the Board of Supervisors.

Better county

Harrison County did it right. We now have an experienced tax collector ... and we still have an outstanding supervisor. Both very qualified for their respective positions, and both will serve our people well.

A few questions

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Could someone please explain to me how restaurants that repeatedly get “C” ratings on their inspections stay open? A lot of the ratings are reoccurring offenses and are often fixed while the inspector is there. Do they ever fine or close down these places? Some offenses are easily fixable, while others are a bit more serious putting customers at risk. Could someone please follow up and let us know how many “C”s they can get before they get more than a slap on the hand.

Getting it right

Not a Hillary fan, but if anyone has a concern about vote counting and manipulation it would be her. She, by almost every poll, had a lead, many times double digits. Yet the machine vote count put Trump over the top. Who is to say there was not software intervention changing Clinton votes to Trump? Our government needs to address the sanctity of one person/one vote. I have no faith in the current system.

Bad call

It was just two months ago President Trump proclaimed the stock market would crash if he’s not re-elected. Of course, the exact opposite occurred. As soon as President-elect Biden won election, the stock market soared to an all-time high.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Change the system

I think the Electoral College needs to be abolished. The president should be chosen by the people. As far as the argument of larger states would choose the president, I would vote for my choice wherever I live and my vote should always count, but it doesn’t with this system. As far as conservative states being smaller, perhaps conservatives should give the people what they want and they would get more votes.

Do your homework

If the Electoral College is abolished then we in Mississippi will not have to bother to vote. The president will be elected by voters on the East and West coasts and a couple of Midwestern states. The purpose of the college is to evenly count all votes. Maybe you would also give the less populated states only one senator. Please do some research on the reasons behind the Electoral College.

Happy day?

I read in Sound Off what a marvelous job President Trump has done. Frankly, I fail to see it. I am a life-long Republican and after watching some of his antics, his firing of staff and listening to his “keep calm, it will go away” response to COVID-19, I want no part of Trump’s Republican Party. He has degraded very knowledgeable doctors. I could go on but the bottom line is I will be very happy to see Jan. 20 not because I like Biden but because we will no longer have Trump.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com