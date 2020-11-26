Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 27, 2020

Thanks to beach crews

I regularly walk the beach between Coleman in Waveland and St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis. I’m terribly remiss to have not voiced my appreciation and praise a long time ago to the Hancock County beach crews for their spectacular job cleaning the beach and walkway, consistently and efficiently. Particularly praiseworthy are the special efforts made to quickly remove the massive debris deposited post storms. Your work helps make living here so beautiful.

Drew Brees

Drew, you will be remembered as one of the greatest QBs of all time. Your records are legion, you have a Super Bowl ring, and most importantly, you have a loving family that needs you. You have nothing more to prove. Retire now, while you are still healthy and use those remarkable talents you have to work with young athletes either at the college or professional level. Do it now, while you are still healthy and can enjoy a new career. You have paid your dues.

Mail delivery

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What is wrong with the mail delivery? I do not get mail until after dark. Half of the time it is delivered to the wrong address or I get other people’s names. We use to set our clocks by our former mail delivery person, and it was was right on time.

Masks

I renewed my driver’s license and truck tag yesterday. Both state government buildings posted masks required and everyone complied. What is the issue here?

Church party

“Hundreds gathered at the church on Oak Street, filling a building ...” Really! Last I heard 10 indoors, 50 outdoors are the governor-mandated COVID-19 congregate limits in Harrison County.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Street lights and debris

D’Iberville still has two signal lights at major intersections which have not been repaired. It’s past time to get a reliable contractor. As far as debris goes, just ride down any street. No debris has been picked up. Dying limb and branches along with fence debris is unacceptable almost a month after the hurricane.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com