Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 26, 2020

Rich get richer

The feds are cracking down on the chicken plants run by the billionaire Koch brothers who contribute heavily to political campaigns. First immigrants were brought in to do work no one would do at below minimum wage. After ICE raids, workers were hired under the same deplorable conditions. Trickle down economics?

What happened to Rudy?

Does anyone know what has happen to Rudy Giuliani? When he was mayor of New York, he was one the best in the country and did great things for the city of New York and was a viable presidential candidate. Since joining Trump, he has lost it. Which came first him losing it or joining the president?

Put your clothes on

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs made a great point when commenting on some of the public unwillingness to wear a mask. He said we don’t complain about wearing clothes in public. This is one measure of several that a person can do to protect themselves and others. It’s a precaution, not a guarantee. We take proactive steps for other threats, personal and corporate, so just build it into your day until a safe vaccine is available.

Don’t worry

COVID-19 is rounding the corner. I’s going to magically disappear. Don’t be afraid, don’t let it dictate your life.

What kind of character?

The Ocean Springs mayor yet again should be fired by allowing Mardi Gras parades to happen. Didn’t he see what happened earlier this year when parades occurred? COVID-19 spread terribly. COVID killed. He’s negligent! If you knowingly let something happen that you know could kill a person, what kind of character does one have?

Ready for pick up

We live on a very narrow street in the Bay. The debris is so high on each side of the street it’s like we are in a forest. Wish pick up would happen soon and in a consistent manner. Saw a couple of the piles got picked up around the corner and the truck left. Made no sense.

