Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 25, 2020

Serious socialism

Interesting story in Monday’s Sun Herald on state officials requesting $8.4 billion from Congress to distribute the vaccine. That’s some serious socialism! Maybe the GOP run U.S. Senate will love some socialism now that Trump is gone.

Mardi Gras in OS

I’m not from Ocean Springs, but I find it appalling that your mayor decided to go forward with Mardi Gras. All of this for some cheap plastic beads made where? Yep, China!

Democratic Republic

The Sound Off wanting to get rid of the electoral college is lacking knowledge of the United States as a “Republic.” We are a Democratic Republic that gives weighed influence to all states (and even D. C.) and by doing so protects the flyover nation states (that tend to be conservative) that lack population density. For some reason, those states with population density tend to be liberal (Democratic party) and favor getting rid of the electoral college.

Worn-out welcome

Words and actions matter. Many that watched Trump antics and ignorance in his first “debate” said “that’s enough for me, I’ll vote for Biden” and they did. He thinks he can do anything, but over time many just get tired of him and feel the need to clean house.

Sickening

I’m sick of commercials for Medicare add-ons. I’m even sicker knowing that insurance companies and brokers are willing to buy all this costly airtime because of the huge profits they stand to make from our tax dollars. Follow the money. This is no way to run a health-care system.

Shame

There is no shame in losing to a competitor. There is no shame in using every legal means to determine whether the competition was fair. There is shame, however, in slandering the competition and refusing to admit defeat when the people trained and responsible for determining the fairness of the competition say it was fair.

Fraud

Fraud is fraud, and therefore its presence should rightfully invalidate the entire election, at least in each state where it probably occurred. Like it or not fair is fair, one cheat is too many.

