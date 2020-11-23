Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 24, 2020

Rapid testing

With family members coming from out of town for Thanksgiving, it would be helpful if there was a list in the paper of rapid test locations that they could go to get tested to help stop the spread and allow people to enjoy Thanksgiving a little more. Thank You.

Editor’s note: Most county health departments are offering free drive-thru testing every day this week. A list of those and other testing locations can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov

Cancel the policy

A MS Windstorm victim asks “What’s next?” My answer is to cancel my policy as fast as possible. We may only get a small refund, but at least we’ll have our next premium to pay on repairs. The insurance executives got 15 years of my premiums to play with. If we all cancel they’ll have to find honest work.

Shenanigans

I have totally had it with the shenanigans of the Democratic party as demonstrated in the vote counting escapades of the presidential election. These people are un-American and evil, and I will never vote for any Democrat again at national, state or local level.

Stop the madness

What a disgrace. Trump and the RNC will stop at nothing to tie up the certifications of elections in any state where Trump lost despite no legal path, and where even Republican judges have already denied to pursue because there are no grounds. I would hope if there are any honorable Republican politicians left they would stand up against the madness for the future of the party.

Election process

Saying there is no evidence of election tampering is a lie. I completely support President Trump’s opposition. At the end of all of this he may have lost the election, but I doubt it. If the shoe were on the other foot, and there was suspicion of Republicans cheating that is all you would hear, see or read in the paper. Regardless, if we can’t trust the election process, what good is it?

Doesn’t make sense

The overwhelming majority of voters in our state, our Coastal community are conservatives, yet most of the complaints are from liberal Democrats. Why don't you liberals please move and make both of us happy.

