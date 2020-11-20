Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 23, 2020

Embarrassed

Shea Dobson is an embarrassment to Ocean Springs. Hopefully the people will try to protect themselves... but we already saw that isn’t happening.

To ‘living in fear’

What happens if your spouse, your mother, your father, your daughter, your son, your grandchildren are part of that 0.01%? Will that change your attitude?

Playing with fire

To “Living in fear,” I know if I put my hand on a hot eye on the stove, I’ll get burned. Do I live in fear of the stove? No. But I have a respect for what can happen if I’m not mindful and keep my hand off the hot eye. Moral of the story: keep playing with fire, you’ll get burned.

Real mortality rate

The last thing we need is false information about COVID-19, whether it’s a writer’s opinion or nonsense published elsewhere. Let’s get this straight: the mortality rate is not 0.01%. In the world, it is 2.4%; in the US it is 2.2%, in Mississippi it is 2.6%; and it goes as high as 9.8% in Mexico. Check legitimate web sites like Johns Hopkins and the MS Dept. of Health. Don’t live in fear; wear a mask and stay safe!

Mail issues

Why is our mail delivered after dark or not at all? What happened to our regular guy one could set your clock on? No way to contact the post office online. Where is our mail?

Reeves and democracy

I am delighted to see that Gov. Reeves wants to attack anti-democratic institutions. The most important thing he can do is lead a fight to get rid of the electoral college. It enables a minority of citizens to choose our U.S. president. Nothing could be more anti-democratic than that, and it has happened several times in the history of the U.S.

East-west road

I keep reading about our leaders wanting to build a new east-west road from Biloxi to Gulfport. I think it should not be discussed again until Pass Road is repaired and widened in areas that do not have turning lanes. Last week, I was behind someone that was swerving across lanes, just as I was getting ready to have my wife call the police to report a drunk driver, I figured out he was trying dodge the uneven manhole covers.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com