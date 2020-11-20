Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 21, 2020

No thanks

To “Thanks Fofo,” I live in Biloxi, and all I can say is the contractor is doing an odd job picking up debris piles on my street. They came through a couple days ago and picked up three random piles and left the other nineteen. No rhyme or reason. They haven't returned, and when I contacted the city the city representative said they didn't know what the contractor was doing. No, Biloxi, you got it wrong.

Your choice

Saw an article about a Mississippi mayor trying to sue against legal marijuana. Voters, here’s a real case of government trying to steal your voice. Marijuana can be like tobacco: if you don’t want it, don’t use it.

Graceless exit

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trump needs no help in damaging his legacy; he is doing a good job of it alone. Refusing to cooperate with the incoming regime, insisting, without evidence, that the election was rigged. This is damaging to our democracy for benefit of his personal angst. If he plans a return in 2024, he is on the wrong path.

Second amendment

President-elect Biden’s selection for Chief of Staff supported mandatory buy backs for certain weapons. She managed Beto O’Rourke’s failed presidential bid. Beto was also for compulsory gun takeaway. You do know the Second Amendment guarantees the individual right “to keep and bear arms” and prohibits the government from “infringing” on that right. Arms are not described in any way. The purpose is to ensure a free state. Leave it alone, period.

America

’Tis a very sad day and time for America. We have a person representing us who is unwilling to put America and her people before himself. We are here to serve him and his wants. He refuses to think about the people of this wonderful nation who are struggling with the virus and with personal economic disaster. Instead of getting McConnell to work with Pelosi to pass legislation to help our nation and its people, he sits in the White House tweeting and feeling badly because his daddy told him never be a loser.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com