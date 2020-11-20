Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 22, 2020

Masks for prevention

I don't know why people find it so hard to wear a mask. It's not a political statement or a threat to anyone's masculinity. Masks are very effective, as medical professionals have known for over 100 years. Would you want your surgeon to skip it? The risk of the average person dying from the infection is low, but do you want to kill your grandparent, grandchild or anyone with cancer, COPD or diabetes? To be American or a decent human we need to care for others.

Seriously?

I find it pathetic that the mayor of Ocean Springs believes that Mardi Gras parades with thousands of people standing inches apart fighting over a two-cent bead during a pandemic must go on because "it's religious." Please don't hide your greed and ignorance behind religion.

Stop the texts

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Am I the only one being bombarded with texts asking for money to “stop the steal?” Is this what it’s all about, raising money?

Smug and stupid

David Atkins, a newly elected California member of the National Democratic Committee, declared that Democrats and liberals should “start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan” in order to “deprogram 75 million people.” He means all who voted for President Trump. It’s arrogant and elitist to presume you know better than half the country. That if they don’t see everything your way, they are to be demonized, shamed, re-educated. We fought WWII to stop people like you

Not cool

Since Sun Herald is not politically biased, print this in response to “Cool again.” No thank you Mr. President for trying to take away pre-existing medical protections. No thank you for firing the best military generals and cabinet members. No thank you for conspiracy theories and over 2,000 lies to the American people. No thank you for continuing to not accept election defeat despite every state and your own chief of cyber operations saying there is no widespread election fraud. No thank you for pitting American against American. And no thanks for promoting not wearing a mask and leading the world in spreading the virus.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com