Sound Off for Nov. 20, 2020
Don’t roll
To those responsible for rolling the Mardi Gras parades — please reconsider having them this year. New Orleans has canceled theirs. That means that lots of people from New Orleans will be coming to our parades on the Coast increasing the chances of spreading COVID.
Insurance scam
The MS windstorm is giving me zero dollars for repairs because my deductible canceled it out. What’s next?
Ready for pickup
Where are those storm debris pickup trucks for the City of Gulfport? I have not seen one truck make a storm debris pickup in Gulfport. Our secret Coast could use some cleanup ASAP!
Geography lesson
To the Sound Off writer who wrote “Palazzo and Omar,” Palazzo is in Mississippi; Omar in Michigan. Perhaps a lesson in geography for the day!
Questionable
Palazzo and Omar are two sides of the same coin. Both finding ways to funnel money to family business, not illegal but very questionable.
Cool again
Mr. President, I just want to say thank you for the last four years. Thank you for making it cool to be an American again. Thank you for making it normal to have God and Christianity in America again. Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced. Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities and the outstanding unemployment rate. Thank you for supporting our police force. Thank you for allowing us to experience a president that wasn’t a lifelong politician but a lifelong American.
Live cautiously, not in fear
The true fatality rate from COVID-19 in the United States is calculated to be fluctuating between 6% in June to 2.3% currently.
