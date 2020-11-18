Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 19, 2020

Heroes

We offer our condolences to the family of nurse Elaine McRae for her courage and service to the community. Please take covid-19 seriously in her honor. Thanks to the Sun Herald for keeping us informed.

To ‘Living in fear’

It is selfish ignorant people like this, that are spreading COVID-19. Just ask the Millions of people who have lost loved ones.

Get it straight

Fatality statistics from COVID-19 specified in error in the “Living in Fear” Sound Off: 0.01%. Au contraire, relying on the Sun Herald’s own reportage on the same day: 3,581 deaths divided by 135,803 confirmed cases in Mississippi is in fact 2.63% fatalities — 263 times more than 0.01%.

Fight for the country

I too, voted for Trump, and I am a retired teacher, but tried to teach my kids not to let people cheat them. Trump’s legacy will be destroyed by the Democrats and their media pals. What I will remember is if he fought them or just gave up.

Palazzo and Omar

A tale of two political parties is told. Republican Palazzo pays $127,933 to his ex wife’s firm from campaign funds, and Democrat Ilhan Omar pays husband’s firm $2.8 million from her campaign funds. So who becomes front-page news?

Maskless wonders

No, "Living in Fea," try living in empathy. If the death rate is "low" for COVID-19, it is because of incredible health-care workers taking care of myriad patients. 1,700 Americans died yesterday, with surges in 19 states, many of them running out of ICU beds. Think of your health-care workers — wear a mask!

Civics needed

When I graduated high school, civics was required in order to get your high school diploma. Why isn't civics included in Mississippi's high school curriculum? The majority of Mississippians I have encountered have no idea how the government actually works.

