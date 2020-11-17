Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 18, 2020

Thank you

Thank you for sharing the story of the two generous ladies at the Christmas fair. My Christmas wish is for more kindness like this. It’s time to return to the loving nation we once were. What better time than this holiday season. Keep the good Sound Offs coming. We need them more than ever before. God bless us all.

God help us

We find ourselves in an epic battle of truth, science and righteousness against ignorance, lies and arrogance. God guide us to make the correct choice.

Sacrifice for the country

I voted for President Trump. But, we lost the election. I am a retired teacher, and one lesson we tried to teach our children was not to be a sore loser. For the good of our country, that we all love, please President Trump accept this defeat and sacrifice your pride and do the right thing. Please don’t ruin your legacy by hindering a peaceful transfer of power.

Thanks, Fofo

I don’t know about other city’s on the Coast, but I can say that the contractor in Biloxi is doing a wonderful job on removing storm debris from our streets. Go Biloxi, you got it right! Thanks, Fofo.

Living in fear

I voted, and didn’t wear a mask. I shop, and I don’t wear a mask. I go anywhere I want to, and I don’t wear a mask. I social distance, wash my hands and breathe normally. The fatality rate of covid is 0.01%. Stop living in fear.

Not so common

Aren’t we in the midst of a “common sense” mask mandate? If so, it’s not being enforced. Went to the local small-mart Sunday to make groceries. Seems that me, my wife and the Walmart associates were the only individuals who were wearing a mask. Don’t get me started on social distancing. Wonder why we are having a second wave. BTW, “common sense” isn’t very common anymore.

Sense of humor

God’s sense of humor is beyond the comprehension of mere mortals. Which the current state of affairs in the United States has made evident.

